Actor James Caan Dead At 82

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Actor James Caan is dead at the age of 82.
He’s best known for his roles in classic films like “The Godfather” and “Misery.”
The actor’s family posted on his Twitter that he died Wednesday evening.
Caan was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as “Sonny Corleone” in the Godfather as well as the Emmy’s for his portrayal of Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song.”
In more recent years, Caan played the father of Will Ferell’s character in the hit holiday movie “Elf.”
Caan’s family said they appreciate “the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences,” while asking to respect their privacy at this time.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022
