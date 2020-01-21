A Day of Service

Portland Ore – Hundreds of Portland Kaiser Permanente employees chose not to spend their day off Monday at home, but instead they gave back to the community. More than 200 volunteers helped build housing for low-income community members.
Kaiser Permanente is funding a $5.1 million project to provide homes for 300 homeless seniors.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was among the people there Monday to help announce the project at Argyle Gardens, Transition Projects’ new low-income single adult housing development.