      Weather Alert

99% Of Seattle City Workers In Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Oct 18, 2021 @ 4:49pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The city of Seattle reported Monday morning that 99% of its employees are in compliance with the mayor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Seattle Times reports by 11:59 p.m. Monday, all Seattle city employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per an August order by Mayor Jenny Durkan.

As of Monday morning, 94% of the city’s 11,000 employees had been vaccinated and an additional 5% have filed paperwork to be exempted from the order.

The remaining 150, or about 1%, had not yet complied.

At a news conference Monday, Durkan said she was “so proud” of the compliance numbers, and made a last minute plea to those who hadn’t filed paperwork.

TAGS
Covid-19 mandate Seattle
Popular Posts
Third Victim In NE Portland Apartment Fire Sparked by Fireworks Dies
25K Reward Offered In Downtown Mass Shooting
Vandals Cause More Than $500K In Damage During Downtown Portland Memorial
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, Blasts Into Space
Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Over Illegal Marijuana Farms
Connect With Us Listen To Us On