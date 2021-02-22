      Weather Alert

86 year old Beaverton man killed in Hit & Run incident

Feb 21, 2021 @ 5:38pm

Saturday morning, Washington County deputies responded to a report of an injured pedestrian in unincorporated Beaverton near SW Clark Hill Rd and SW Tile Flat Rd.

A person driving by saw the man, identified as  86 year old Donald Ray Harvey of Beaverton lying near the road and stopped to check on him.

The man was found gravely injured from what looked to be from getting struck by a car.

Police say based on evidence from the scene, it appears Harvey was walking on SW Clark Hill Rd, when a metallic gold 2004-2009 Lexus RX330 or RX400 struck him.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, “Later in the evening, deputies identified the a driver and recovered the involved vehicle.”

