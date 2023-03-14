$50,000 Reward Offered In Letter Carrier Robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. – A $50,000 dollar reward is now offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a U.S. Postal letter carrier last Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the carrier was robbed by a black man wearing a yellow surgical mask on Northeast Church Street in Portland around 1 in the afternoon.

USPS says do not take any action to apprehend the suspect.