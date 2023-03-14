$50,000 Reward Offered In Letter Carrier Robbery
March 14, 2023 9:54AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – A $50,000 dollar reward is now offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a U.S. Postal letter carrier last Wednesday.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the carrier was robbed by a black man wearing a yellow surgical mask on Northeast Church Street in Portland around 1 in the afternoon.
USPS says do not take any action to apprehend the suspect.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)
Reference Case No. 3988904
