$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer.
On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton.
Travis died at the scene.
Jamilyn was hospitalized and survived.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and hasn’t arrested a suspect.
The 50-thousand dollar reward is offered for the arrest and conviction of a suspect.