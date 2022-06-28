      Weather Alert

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

Jun 28, 2022 @ 1:28pm

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer.

On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton.

Travis died at the scene.

Jamilyn was hospitalized and survived.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and hasn’t arrested a suspect.

The 50-thousand dollar reward is offered for the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

TAGS
county marion murder reward suspect
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Two River Rescues In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On