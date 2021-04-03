476 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday, 6 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The news numbers bring the state total number of cases to 166,480.
The agency also reported 6 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,391.
According to the agency:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).