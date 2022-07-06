423 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 423 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
59 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,900 new cases and 14 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 15 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0gWHbhtEPP pic.twitter.com/Drl86aJvIg
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 6, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0gWHbhtEPP pic.twitter.com/Drl86aJvIg
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 6, 2022