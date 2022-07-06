      Weather Alert

423 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jul 6, 2022 @ 3:04pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 423 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

59 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,900 new cases and 14 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 15 percent.

