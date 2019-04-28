4 Dead in Crane Collapse in Seattle

Four people were killed today when a crane collapsed and fell from the roof of a New Google Seattle Campus building onto vehicles in the street below. According to our Partner KGW, Two of the dead were crane operators and two were in cars smashed by the crane, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

The victims included three males and one female. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Scoggins.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee advised in a tweet that people should “stay clear of the scene and allow medical personnel and investigators to do their work.” Inslee referred to the incident as a “terrible accident” and expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

See More Here: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/washington/4-people-killed-after-crane-collapses-in-downtown-seattle/283-a09a8074-0e42-43bd-bce3-85c52781b844

Photo Credit: Seattle Times