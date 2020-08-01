330 More COVID-19 Cases On Saturday In Oregon, 3 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The state now sits at 18,817 total cases.
Three more people have also died of the illness, raising the state’s death toll to 325.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).