303 More Cases Of COVID-19 In Oregon, 4 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 9,930.
Four more people in the state have died from the illness, bringing the death toll to 213.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).