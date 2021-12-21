      Weather Alert

3-Year-Old Shot To Death In Puyallup, Washington

Dec 21, 2021 @ 10:00am

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – A 3-year-old child died at the hospital from his injuries after he was shot Monday evening in Puyallup.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says emergency crews responded to a home in Milwaukee Avenue East and 58th Street Court East.

KOMO-TV reports that officers found a child inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The 3-year-old was taken to Maybridge Hospital but he died Monday night from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting.

No one else was inside the home.

Detectives found other firearms in the home.

TAGS
3-year-old Shooting
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On