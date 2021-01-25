28 Year Old Man’s Body Found In Willamette River
Saturday afternoon authorities were called out on reports of a body found in the water near the west bank of Wallace Marine Park.
The body was first seen by a passerby.
Officers arrived and located the body, which was entangled in brush and partially underwater.
The area had recently experienced high water, as police say “Based on the initial investigation no foul play appears to be involved and the cause of death is presumed to be water related.
The body has been identified as Kristopher Allen Rice, age 28 of Salem.