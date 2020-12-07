25 More Women Sign On To Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Ex-Doctor
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit Monday now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado.
Together, they seek $290 million in damages, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery.
Farley’s lawyer Karen O’Kasey has declined to respond to numerous messages from the newspaper, but in court she asked a judge to put the civil suit on hold as Farley undergoes criminal investigation.