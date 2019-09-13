      Weather Alert

24 Drivers In Hillsboro Got Distracted Driving Tickets In Less Than 3 Hours

Sep 13, 2019 @ 12:18pm

HILLSBORO, Ore.—Trying to keep everyone safe Hillsboro Police just conducted a plain clothes officer Traffic Mission off Baseline road.  An officer held up a sign near a street corner much like panhandlers do . It said do you know 3,450 people died because of distracted driving?  police say most drivers never paid attention to the guy on the corner.  In 2 and 1/2 hours 38 drivers were stopped by motorcycle police around the corner 32 were on their cell phones and 24 got tickets.

