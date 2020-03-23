23 More Positive Tests of COVID-19 At Bellingham Nursing Center
SEATTLE (AP) – The coronavirus continues to spread in Washington state and a Bellingham health care center was especially hit hard.
Shuksan Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing center, had 29 new cases confirmed on Sunday, according to the Whatcom County Health Department.
The Bellingham Herald reports 23 of the new cases were residents while six were Shuksan employees.
The new cases bring the total number of ill Shuksan residents and employees to 32 when added to the three confirmed cases – all residents – announced by the health department on Saturday.