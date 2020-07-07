218 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Reported Virus Related Deaths In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon Tuesday and 5 more reported deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total numbers to 10,605 cases and 220 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).
261,301 people have tested negative.
The largest percentage of cases, 20 percent, is people between 20 and 29 years old.
Two of the people who died lived in Marion County, while the others lived in Multnomah, Yamhill, and Linn Counties.
All five people had underlying medical conditions.
191 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 2,877 people are considered recovered.