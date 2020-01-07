      Weather Alert

19 Confirmed Flu Deaths In Washington State

Jan 7, 2020 @ 11:59am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The state Department of Health reports 19 deaths have been confirmed from the flu in Washington state so far this season, including two children.

The latest update from health officials says flu activity in the state is elevated, with more than 1,800 patients reporting flu-like systems during the last week of December alone – the most recent period for which data is available.

Ten outbreaks of flu-like sickness also have been reported at long-term care facilities in the state so far in the 2019-2020 season to date.

TAGS
deaths flu Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map