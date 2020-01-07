19 Confirmed Flu Deaths In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The state Department of Health reports 19 deaths have been confirmed from the flu in Washington state so far this season, including two children.
The latest update from health officials says flu activity in the state is elevated, with more than 1,800 patients reporting flu-like systems during the last week of December alone – the most recent period for which data is available.
Ten outbreaks of flu-like sickness also have been reported at long-term care facilities in the state so far in the 2019-2020 season to date.