15 Months Later, Oregon Fully Reopens From COVID Restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. — After more than 15 months since COVID restrictions were first put in place, Oregon has fully reopened as of Wednesday.
Governor Kate Brown was joined by the Oregon Health Authority and invited guests for a celebration at Providence Park. Health care workers, frontline employees, personnel from state agencies critical to COVID-19 response, state and county leaders, Tribal leaders, Oregon National Guard members, housing advocates, farmworkers, educators, and nonprofit volunteers were invited.
It’s the day that Oregonians have been waiting for since March 23rd, 2020. 1 year, 3 months and 7 days since the Governor’s first stay at home order on March 23rd, 2020, all state COVID-19 risk levels and mandates have been lifted
Last week, Governor Brown announced she would sign an executive order dropping the state of emergency when the state reaches the 70% vaccination goal or by June 30th. As of Tuesday, the state was just under that level.
“Today, we celebrate Oregon’s strength, resilience, and collaboration,” said Governor Brown. “We celebrate brighter days ahead. And, today we celebrate that Oregon is 100% open for business.”
The Governor thanked Oregonians for their dedication and service throughout the pandemic.
Masks are up to businesses, but they’re still required in places mandated by the federal government like public transit, airports and planes.