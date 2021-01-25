      Weather Alert

13-Year Old Dies In Yamhill Fire

Jan 25, 2021 @ 3:48pm

Yamhill Fire Protection District officials say thirteen year old Jonathan Calhoun was killed in the fire.

The fire broke out around 11pm last night near Northeast Stillers Mill Road. Crews from Carlton, McMinnville, Amity, Dundee, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, and Gaston helped in the response.

In all 47 firefighters battled the fire, but the home was a total loss.

The fire also spread to a few other nearby properties before being brought under control.

The other residents of the home were able to escape safely.

Jonathon Calhoun was a 7th grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School.

