12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea.

Air blew through the cabin, slightly injuring 12 people.

Some people on board tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door.

The plane with 194 people was heading to Daegu from the southern island of Jeju and the incident occurred as it was nearing its destination at an altitude of 700 feet.

It landed safely and the unidentified person was detained by airport police.

The Transport Ministry says 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.