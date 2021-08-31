      Weather Alert

1,162 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Aug 31, 2021 @ 2:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,162 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

That’s 42 more than Monday.

322 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s 6 more than Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority reports there are now 43 available adult ICU beds and 298 available adult NON-ICU beds across the state.

The OHA also reports today 2,414 new cases and 43 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

As of today, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Found Guilty Of Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
U.S. Says 1,500 Americans May Still Await Kabul Evacuation
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of TriMet Passenger
U.S. Intelligence Still Divided On Origins Of Coronavirus
Washington State Department Of Health Joins Oregon Poison Center In Warning Against Ivermectin To Treat COVID
Connect With Us Listen To Us On