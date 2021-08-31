1,162 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,162 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.
That’s 42 more than Monday.
322 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 6 more than Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports there are now 43 available adult ICU beds and 298 available adult NON-ICU beds across the state.
The OHA also reports today 2,414 new cases and 43 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).
As of today, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
