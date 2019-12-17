$115K Worth Of I-Phones Stolen From Bridgeport Village Customer
Tualatin, Ore. – Over $115,000 dollars worth of new I-Phones were stolen from a customer who just bought them recently at Bridgeport Village. Sgt. Nate Cooper with Tualatin police tells KXL’s Jacob Dean they could use your help catching these crooks. A man and woman were working together, stalking a customer as she made several trips from the store to the car. They broke into the car when the victim went back inside the store. The woman suspect is also wanted for another recent theft at Bridgeport village. It’s unclear what the victim was doing with so many new I-Phones. If you recognize the suspects call police.