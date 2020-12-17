11 Indicted In Major Drug Bust
SEATTLE (AP) – Eleven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in a drug-trafficking conspiracy involving the sale of meth, heroin and cocaine.
U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says the group continued to bring loads of drugs to Washington even after law enforcement seized nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine from one carload.
The indictment says the 11 people smuggled drugs into the U.S. from Mexico and brought them up the West Coast to sell in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties.
Since the investigation began, law enforcement has seized large amounts of drugs including a 49-pound load of methamphetamine.