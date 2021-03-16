      Weather Alert

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In SE Portland RV Fire

Mar 16, 2021 @ 10:28am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV went up in flames in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning, killing one person and a  100 pound  plus Mastiff dog.  A second person was treated for smoke inhalation. Portland Fire and Rescue believes the people in the van were homeless and trying to keep warm.

The fire started just before 2:00 on Southeast Rhine Street just East of 136th  and Powell.  Investigators say the improper use of a propane heater sparked the fire. Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire and Rescue says, ” It’s heartbreaking to see people be cold and so they abandon tents for RV’s that are parked alongside roads and in neighborhoods. We want to be able to intervene and get these safely to some kind of shelter. ”

 

TAGS
deadly dog fatal fire rv SE Rhine Street smoke inhalation
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
Judge OKs 3rd-Degree Murder Charge For Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Suspect In Springfield Murder Killed During Police Standoff On Oregon Coast