1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In SE Portland RV Fire
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV went up in flames in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning, killing one person and a 100 pound plus Mastiff dog. A second person was treated for smoke inhalation. Portland Fire and Rescue believes the people in the van were homeless and trying to keep warm.
The fire started just before 2:00 on Southeast Rhine Street just East of 136th and Powell. Investigators say the improper use of a propane heater sparked the fire. Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire and Rescue says, ” It’s heartbreaking to see people be cold and so they abandon tents for RV’s that are parked alongside roads and in neighborhoods. We want to be able to intervene and get these safely to some kind of shelter. ”