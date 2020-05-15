Ya’ll Video Games Are About To Get Real…Almost Literally (Holy Cow!)
By Cooper Banks
This is a short post because — well — the video will do the talking for me, but I’ll tell you just a little before you watch.
I encountered this demo for the so-called “Unreal 5” graphics engine that will drive the upcoming Playstation 5 gaming system. I knew it would probably blow me away and make me excited for the next generation of gaming (I’m an avid gamer) and ALL of that.
However, I did not expect to actually cry a little.
I actually laugh-cried a little at the end of the video. If you are someone who is open to absolute amazement — you might laugh-cry a little about it too.
Now, on the other hand. You might get a little scared by it.
Check it out;