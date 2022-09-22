KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield

September 22, 2022 4:39PM PDT
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.

Selah police Chief Dan Christman, who heads the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit, says during the chase, the vehicle left U.S. Highway 97 and the man ran into the cornfield.

Christman said only that the man then “took action” that led the deputy to shoot.

The man died at the scene.

They deputy’s name and the name of the person shot have not been released.

