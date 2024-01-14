Worst Of Storm Is Over, Now Time To Clean Up

Portland, Ore. — Thousands are facing the aftermath of a chaotic 24 hours of winter storm weather that left widespread damage and resulted in 3 deaths. While the worst of the winter weather has passed, the city grapples with power outages, hazardous road conditions, and frigid temperatures.

As of 8 a.m., there were over 30 road closures in Portland, mainly due to downed trees and power lines. Crews are actively working to clear debris and reopen roads, but conditions remain slick. Residents are urged to avoid travel if possible.

Multnomah County reported closures on Southeast 302nd Avenue in Gresham and Northeast Bell Road due to downed trees and power lines.

Tigard Public Works stated that roads are still covered with a mix of snow and ice, advising drivers to stay off the roads.

TriMet announced the continued suspension of all MAX train services, with limited replacement shuttle bus service, leading to potential delays for riders.

Warming shelters across Portland will remain open, offering assistance through at least Monday evening and, in some cases, Tuesday. TriMet is providing free rides to those traveling to or from warming shelters.

Power outages persist, with approximately 132,000 customers without power in the Portland metro area as of 6 a.m. Sunday. Restoration efforts are underway, with Portland General Electric having restored power to nearly 50,000 customers.

Portland Parks & Recreation facilities, businesses, and offices, including the Oregon Zoo and certain healthcare locations, remain closed for the day.

For the latest information on power outages, refer to PGE’s outage map for PGE, Pacific Power’s outage map for Pacific Power, and Clark Public Utilities outage map for Clark Public Utilities.

KGW is our news partner for this report.