Woman’s Body Found On Vacant Property Near Wilsonville Investigated As Homicide

Wilsonville, Ore. — A woman’s body was discovered by a worker at a vacant property near Wilsonville on Monday morning. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has officially declared the investigation into her death as a homicide.

The property, which is currently in the process of being sold, includes a house. However, the woman’s body was found on the property grounds, not inside the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and there are no identified suspects in connection with the case. The sheriff’s office has stated that they will not release the victim’s identity or any further information until her family has been notified.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a welfare check at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday, in the 26000 block of Southwest Stafford Road near Wilsonville, where the body was discovered by a worker on the vacant property.

The investigation into the incident is being jointly carried out by the sheriff’s office and the violent crimes unit. An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined that the woman’s cause of death was a result of homicidal violence, authorities confirmed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding suspicious activities in the area leading up to July 10 to come forward. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has established a Sheriff’s Tip Line at 503-723-4949, and an online email form is available for contact. Please reference case number 23-014348 when providing information.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this tragic incident, seeking justice for the victim and answers to the circumstances surrounding her death.