KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Woman Sues Ex-Grammys CEO For Sexual Assault And Accuses Recording Academy Of Negligence

November 8, 2023 3:42PM PST
Share
Woman Sues Ex-Grammys CEO For Sexual Assault And Accuses Recording Academy Of Negligence
FILE – Then-President and CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow attends the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A woman filed suit Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, against Portnow, the former CEO of the Grammy Awards, accusing him of a 2018 sexual assault and against the Recording Academy for negligence. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the former CEO of the Grammy Awards accusing him of a 2018 sexual assault.

She also is suing the Recording Academy for negligence.

The woman filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

She is not named in the lawsuit but is described as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall.

She says Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow assaulted her at a New York City hotel.

A spokesperson for Portnow says the accusations are “completely false.”

The Academy says the claims are “without merit.”

More about:
assault
grammy
lawsuit

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Slips To 7.76% In First Drop After Climbing 7 Weeks In A Row
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Higher, But Remain At Historically Healthy Levels
4

Judge In Trial Of 3 Washington Police Officers Allows A Breathing Expert To Testify Over Objections
5

Crypto-Crook Sam Bankman-Fried Got A Bit Of Jail Time For Stealing Coin