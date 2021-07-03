Suspect wanted following attempted kidnapping in Lacamas Regional Park

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says a woman was attacked while she was out walking Friday afternoon.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office a woman was walking the trails in Lacamas Regional Park near Round Lake when she was distracted by a man calling to her.
When she stopped deputies say a man “suspect approached, grabbed her, assaulter her, and attempted to move her off the main trail.”
She was able to fight off the attacker, flee and call 911.
The man fled in the opposite direction.
The Sheriff’s office says she was not physically injured.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, “The suspect is described as a white male, early 20’s , small, slight build, brown shaggy hair, light sparse facial hair. Last seen wearing grey shorts, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and all black Nike “skater-type” shoes.”