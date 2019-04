Jim Antle, Editor in chief of the American Conservative, discusses with Lars about the release of the much anticipated Mueller report. It is reported there are 400 plus pages that will be combed over the next few days. The big question, will this be the end of collusion accusations or is it just the beginning? Listen below for more.

