Whitey Herzog, Hall Of Fame Manager Who Led St. Louis Cardinals To 3 Pennants, Dies At 92
April 16, 2024 11:09AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Whitey Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as “Whiteyball,” has died.
Herzog, affectionately nicknamed “The White Rat,” was a manager for 18 seasons, compiling an overall record of 1,281 wins and 1,125 losses.
He was named Manager of the Year in 1985. Under Herzog, the Cardinals won pennants in 1982, 1985 and 1987 and won the World Series in 1982, when they edged the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games.
Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday the team had been informed of his death by Herzog’s family.
He was 92.
