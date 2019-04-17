What makes you the right choice for the US Senate?

Gavin Clarkson is the former deputy assistant secretary for policy and economic development at the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Trump administration, a member of the Choctaw Nation, and a Republican candidate for the US Senate in New Mexico. Lars and Gavin discuss issues regarding better enforcement of immigration policies at the border and what he plans to do about it. For more information on Gavin Clarkson and his plans for New Mexico, listen below.

