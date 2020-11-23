      Breaking News
Western Oregon University To Cut Programs And Positions

Nov 23, 2020 @ 3:08pm

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) – Several positions and programs at Western Oregon University will be reduced and eliminated next year in an attempt to curb a growing concern for the institution’s financial stability.

The Statesman Journal reports the university’s board of trustees on Nov. 18 approved an adjusted 2021 budget, which required an update on fall 2020 enrollment numbers.

The previous budget, initially adopted at the board’s June meeting, was based on a projected enrollment decrease of 2.5%.

Officials said the new budget reflects the resulting decrease in revenue, as well as financial shortfalls caused by a shift to mostly remote instruction.

Cuts in spending, salaries and other expenses will be used to cover the deficit.

