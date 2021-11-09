      Weather Alert

Washington’s State Vehicles To Be All Electric By 2040

Nov 8, 2021 @ 4:44pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an executive order that seeks to move state government to an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2040.

The order requires the 24 executive branch agencies under Inslee’s control to buy battery-powered electric vehicles to replace passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks with internal combustion engines once they need to be replaced.

The Herald of Everett reports that the order requires at least 40% of the fleet to be electric by 2025, 75% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

For medium and heavy-duty vehicles and trucks, Inslee wants to see 30% of those be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

When a battery-powered model is not available, agencies must acquire “the lowest-emission, cost-effective option,” such as plug-in hybrid electric.

