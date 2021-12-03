      Weather Alert

Washington Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Three Schools

Dec 2, 2021 @ 4:21pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention on investigation of six felony charges in connection with threats made Wednesday toward three Snohomish County schools.

The Seattle Times reports Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a threat made toward the three Mukilteo School District schools on Wednesday and discovered an anonymous social media post that threatened violence.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement that the post “indicated there would be a shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School.”

The sheriff’s office says detectives identified the source of the social media post and deputies responded to the suspect’s residence.

TAGS
Teenager threats Washington
Popular Posts
Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose Has Died
Two Shot Outside Tukwila Mall
Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Faces Constitutionality Muster
New Omicron Variant Stokes World Fears, Triggers Travel Bans
Washington Schools Suffered Big Losses During Pandemic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On