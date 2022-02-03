      Weather Alert

Washington State Senate OK’s Bill Increasing Redistricting Plan Transparency

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:21pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Senate has unanimously approved a measure that seeks to create more transparency around the state’s redistricting process.

Last year’s chaotic final hours of work led to complaints deliberations may have violated open meeting laws.

The bill requires the redistricting commission to make plans publicly available 72 hours prior to voting, and that any amendments be debated and voted on publicly.

It also requires that following any adoption of amendments to a plan, at least 24 hours must pass before a vote on final approval.

Whatever plan is submitted by the commission to the Legislature must also include maps and census unit descriptions.

