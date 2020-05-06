      Breaking News
Washington State Patrol To Be Investigated For Possible Biases

May 6, 2020 @ 10:35am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington has allotted $50,000 to study possible biases in the Washington State Patrol after an investigation found troopers search people of color at a higher rate than white drivers.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the Seattle news organization Investigate West found troopers were more likely to find drugs or weapons in the possession of white drivers even though American Indian, Pacific Islander, Latino and black drivers were searched more frequently.

Researchers from Washington State University will analyze agency data for any evidence of implicit bias in traffic stops and searches.

The report to the Legislature is due Dec. 31.

