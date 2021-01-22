Washington State Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Make Gas Tax Highest In Country
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Lawmakers in Washington state have introduced legislation that could increase the state gas tax, making it the highest in the country at 67.4 cents a gallon.
KING-TV reported that the proposal calls for a 18-cent increase a gallon in the state’s gas tax.
The bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Jake Fey would increase the price by 10 cents a gallon this year and another 8 cents a gallon in 2022.
Officials say Washington state drivers currently pay 49.4 cents a gallon in state taxes.
Fey said the funding would pay for transportation projects.
Some lawmakers have argued the state should instead prioritize aid for residents impacted by the pandemic.