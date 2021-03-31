Washington State Department Of Corrections Sued Over Lack Of Inmate Vaccines
SEATTLE (AP) – A legal-aid group in Washington state has sued the state Department of Corrections, demanding that state prison inmates immediately receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The Seattle Times reported that Columbia Legal Services filed the class-action lawsuit on Tuesday seeking an order that would also ban direct contact with inmates by employees and contractors who refuse to be inoculated.
The lawsuit claims the state’s refusal to promptly vaccinate about 15,000 inmates violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
Agency spokesperson Jacque Coe said the department will continue to follow the state published vaccine phase schedule.