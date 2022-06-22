      Weather Alert

Washington Revenue Forecast Up $1.46 Billion

Jun 22, 2022 @ 2:52pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Revenue projections for Washington state increased by about $1.46 billion more than expected through the current two-year budget period.

Updated numbers released Wednesday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget exceed what had been forecast in February.

And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by about $632 million.

Revenues for the current budget cycle that ends mid-2023 are now projected to be nearly $63.2 billion.

And projected revenues for the next two-year budget cycle that starts July 1, 2023 are projected to be almost $66 billion.

TAGS
Forecast Revenue Washington state
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Driver Arrested For Intentionally Running Down Pedestrian On 82nd Avenue
Ron Wyden Thinks You Should Pay MORE For Gas
SE Portland Manufacturing Business Destroyed In Fire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On