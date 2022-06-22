Washington Revenue Forecast Up $1.46 Billion

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Revenue projections for Washington state increased by about $1.46 billion more than expected through the current two-year budget period.
Updated numbers released Wednesday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget exceed what had been forecast in February.
And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by about $632 million.
Revenues for the current budget cycle that ends mid-2023 are now projected to be nearly $63.2 billion.
And projected revenues for the next two-year budget cycle that starts July 1, 2023 are projected to be almost $66 billion.