Warm Springs Fire Brings Smoke, Haze

Andrew Mendolia posted video of the growing plumes of smoke on social media. He said, “The fire up by Hood is getting real wild. It’s getting bigger, quickly.”
So much bigger that the wildfire near Warm Springs has burned 6,700 acres, pushing smoke into the Portland area.
The fire stretches across about 10 and a half square miles: large enough that you might notice haze and smoke in the metro area.
Our news partner KGW’s Meteorologist Joe Ranieri: “The smoke will increase a little bit, expect to see smokey and hazy conditions heading into the early part of the week. I expect to see that smoke really get out of our area late Tuesday night, heading into Wednesday.”
The fire started Friday evening on the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation.
Its perimeter is 2 miles east of Highway 26.
A level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order’s been in place for Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.
Winds blowing to the southwest had moved the fire away from buildings and homes Sunday. Firefighters believe it started Friday afternoon off Highway 216, on the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation.
The National Weather Service said that hot temperature and low humidity will play a part in elevating fire weather concerns through today, and make things more difficult for fire crews.