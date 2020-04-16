Wapato Man Accused Of Killing Mom, Sister-In-Law
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old man with aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and sister-in-law.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Edward Robinson of Wapato is accused of killing Maria Martinez and Shante Barney on April 9 in the home the women shared.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says both women were stabbed to death.
Court documents show Martinez was Robinson’s mother, and Barney was his sister-in-law.
Robinson is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
It wasn’t immediately known if Robinson has a lawyer to comment for him.