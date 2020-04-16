      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Wapato Man Accused Of Killing Mom, Sister-In-Law

Apr 16, 2020 @ 10:52am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old man with aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and sister-in-law.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Edward Robinson of Wapato is accused of killing Maria Martinez and Shante Barney on April 9 in the home the women shared.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says both women were stabbed to death.

Court documents show Martinez was Robinson’s mother, and Barney was his sister-in-law.

Robinson is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Robinson has a lawyer to comment for him.

TAGS
mom murder sister-in-law wapato
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro