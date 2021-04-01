Victims Identified In Gresham Motel Shooting, Third Suspect Arrested
Courtesy: KGW's Eric Patterson
GRESHAM, Ore. — A third person has been arrested in a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel.
One person was critically injured in the shooting at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell early on the morning of March 18th. Two others went through surgery. A fourth was admitted to a trauma center.
The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Sarah Sabin and 28-year-old Kayla Black of Portland, and 30-year-old Cory Davis of Gresham.
19-year-old Kevin Aguirre, who was injured in the gunfire, 24 year-old Caden Christman, and 30-year-old Alexander Lewis face charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Aguirre and Lewis were arrested last week. Christman was arrested this Wednesday.
The investigation has been quite complex. Bullets were fired in a room and in the parking lot. It remains unclear if the victims were guests at the hotel or acquaintances.