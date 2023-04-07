Vancouver Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Missing Man

Vancouver, WA – Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Roberto Bravo Ramirez, a 35-year-old man who has been missing since early 2022.

According to a family member who reported his disappearance in April 2022, Roberto had not been in contact with his family since about January or February of that year. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unknown.

Roberto was last believed to be living near E Fourth Plain Boulevard and Rossiter Lane in Vancouver. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5”, weighing between 160-180 lbs., with straight black hair, and brown eyes. He has tattoos all over his arms, legs, and chest.

Detective James Dewey, who is leading the investigation, is urging anyone with information on Roberto’s whereabouts or anyone who may have had contact with him around the last time he was seen to come forward.

“We are very concerned about Roberto’s welfare and we need the community’s help to find him,” Detective Dewey said. “If you have any information that can assist us in locating him, please contact me directly at [email protected]”

The Vancouver Police Department is also asking anyone who sees Roberto or has information about his disappearance to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 360-487-7400.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. The police department will continue to update the public on any developments in the case.