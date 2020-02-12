      Weather Alert

Vancouver Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Deadly Shooting

Feb 12, 2020 @ 11:52am
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Vancouver man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in Brush Prairie in June 2018.

The Columbian reports Raul Flores pleaded guilty in October to second-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

He and co-defendants Justin Schell and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Oson were all charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Ariel Romano.

Flores is the first to be sentenced.

Fairgrieve convicted Oson earlier this month of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, following a bench trial. Schell is set to go to trial in April.

