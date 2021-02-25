Vaccine Appointments To Be Canceled And Rescheduled For Two Upcoming Days
Portland, Ore. — The hospital organizations that operate the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center announced Wednesday evening that appointments scheduled for Sunday February 28th, and Monday March 1st, will be canceled and rescheduled.
“All4Oregon” says the site has outgrown it’s current location inside the Convention Center and will be moving to the Exhibit Hall.
The Exhibit Hall is located next to the entrance from the parking garage and is a shorter walk when people arrive for their appointments.
Organizers say in order to make the move, they will close the site on Sunday and Monday and need to cancel appointments already made for those days. They are reaching out and rescheduling appointments.
KXL requested information about why it will take 48 hours to move and why such a move is not being down overnight when the site is already closed. Our request for comment was not immediately returned.