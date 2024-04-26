USDA Tells Producers To Reduce Salmonella In Certain Frozen Chicken Products

This 2009 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large group of Gram-negative Salmonella typhimurium bacteria that had been isolated from a pure culture. Poultry producers will be required to bring salmonella bacteria in certain chicken products to very low levels to help prevent food poisoning under a final rule issued Friday, April 26, 2024, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP)

(Associated Press) – U.S. poultry producers will have to reduce salmonella bacteria in certain chicken products to very low levels to prevent food poisoning.

That’s according to a new rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The rule says salmonella is a contaminant in frozen breaded and stuffed raw chicken products — like frozen chicken cordon bleu or chicken Kiev that appears to be fully cooked but isn’t.

Those products have been linked to more than 200 illnesses since 1998.

The rule is a first step to curb salmonella poisoning, which causes more than 1.3 million infections each year.