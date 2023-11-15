KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Producer Prices Slid In 0.5% In October, Biggest Drop Since 2020

November 15, 2023 9:46AM PST
Share
US Producer Prices Slid In 0.5% In October, Biggest Drop Since 2020
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, biggest drop since April 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, producer prices were up 1.3% from October 2022.

More about:
October
prices
Producer

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
3

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Down, Remain At Historically Healthy Levels